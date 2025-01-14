B of A Securities Upgrades FMC (FMC)

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FMC (NYSE:FMC) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.53% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for FMC is $71.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.53% from its latest reported closing price of $53.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,422MM, an increase of 54.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,208 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC is 0.21%, an increase of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 140,668K shares. The put/call ratio of FMC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,060K shares representing 11.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,728K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 84.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,055K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares , representing a decrease of 28.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IHGIX - THE HARTFORD DIVIDEND AND GROWTH FUND holds 3,712K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,269K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 7.49% over the last quarter.

FMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe.

