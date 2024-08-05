B of A Securities Upgrades Five9 (LSE:0TMV)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Five9 (LSE:0TMV) from Underperform to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TMV is 0.31%, an increase of 21.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 85,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,346K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,460K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,452K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares , representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 2.04% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 2,759K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares , representing an increase of 25.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,347K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TMV by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.