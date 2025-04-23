B of A Securities Upgrades FirstEnergy (BMV:FE)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FirstEnergy (BMV:FE) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,316 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.34%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 518,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 78,092K shares representing 13.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,065K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 23,637K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,653K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 8.20% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,366K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 20,636K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

