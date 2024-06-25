B of A Securities Upgrades Eversource Energy (ES)

Fintel reports that on June 25, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.99% Upside

As of June 12, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eversource Energy is 69.59. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.99% from its latest reported closing price of 58.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eversource Energy is 12,345MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.25%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 309,557K shares. The put/call ratio of ES is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,979K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,949K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,956K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,088K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,803K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,533K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,474K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,650K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,584K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,822K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Eversource Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.