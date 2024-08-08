B of A Securities Upgrades Editas Medicine (LSE:0IFK)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Editas Medicine (LSE:0IFK) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IFK is 0.04%, an increase of 36.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.98% to 73,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,714K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares , representing an increase of 52.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 43.19% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 5,527K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 36.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,568K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,262K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,237K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IFK by 1.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.