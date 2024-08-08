B of A Securities Upgrades Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Editas Medicine (NasdaqGS:EDIT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.40% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is $14.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 263.40% from its latest reported closing price of $4.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is 30MM, a decrease of 54.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.04%, an increase of 37.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.09% to 73,167K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,714K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares , representing an increase of 52.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 43.19% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 5,527K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 36.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,568K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,262K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,237K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

