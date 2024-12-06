B of A Securities Upgrades Dollar General (LSE:0IC7)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Dollar General (LSE:0IC7) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.03% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is 96.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73.92 GBX to a high of 131.59 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.03% from its latest reported closing price of 79.01 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 44,310MM, an increase of 10.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IC7 is 0.19%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 248,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,736K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,719K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 70.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,823K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,215K shares , representing a decrease of 70.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 64.93% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,239K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing an increase of 81.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 224.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,058K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,551K shares , representing a decrease of 27.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 52.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,978K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,966K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC7 by 39.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.