B of A Securities Upgrades Dollar General (DG)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.86% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $96.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.86% from its latest reported closing price of $81.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 44,353MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.19%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 248,673K shares. The put/call ratio of DG is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,736K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,719K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 70.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,823K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,215K shares , representing a decrease of 70.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 64.93% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 10,239K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing an increase of 81.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 224.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,058K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,551K shares , representing a decrease of 27.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 52.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,978K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,966K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 39.83% over the last quarter.

Dollar General Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

