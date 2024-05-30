B of A Securities Upgrades DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.32% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods is 229.02. The forecasts range from a low of 139.44 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.32% from its latest reported closing price of 226.03.

The projected annual revenue for DICK'S Sporting Goods is 12,856MM, a decrease of 2.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,233 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICK'S Sporting Goods. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKS is 0.25%, an increase of 19.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.66% to 60,675K shares. The put/call ratio of DKS is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,789K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 77.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 455.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 39.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,410K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 41.26% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,212K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Dicks Sporting Goods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

