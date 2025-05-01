B of A Securities Upgrades Diamondback Energy (LSE:0AD6)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Diamondback Energy (LSE:0AD6) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 2,155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0AD6 is 0.34%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 204,550K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,137K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,208K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AD6 by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,955K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,033K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AD6 by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,923K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 41.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AD6 by 50.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,170K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares , representing an increase of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AD6 by 56.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,059K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AD6 by 7.31% over the last quarter.

