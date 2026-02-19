B of A Securities Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NasdaqGS:XRAY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA is $13.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of $12.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 4,556MM, an increase of 25.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 17.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.17%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 246,059K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 14,641K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,182K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 12,506K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,778K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 10.88% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 9,426K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,734K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,201K shares , representing a decrease of 16.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 50.96% over the last quarter.

