B of A Securities Upgrades Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:DAWN) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.82% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is $36.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 154.82% from its latest reported closing price of $14.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Day One Biopharmaceuticals is 75MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Day One Biopharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAWN is 0.20%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 76,922K shares. The put/call ratio of DAWN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,810K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 6,430K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,608K shares , representing a decrease of 18.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,807K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,237K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 88.09% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 2,559K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,375K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAWN by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically defined cancers. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: children with cancer are being left behind in a cancer drug development revolution. Its name was inspired by the “The Day One Talk”1 that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. The company aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One. Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Company’s lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) in pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma (pLGG). The Company’s pipeline also includes the investigational agent pimasertib, a clinical-stage, oral, small molecule found to selectively inhibit mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2 (MEK). Through Day One and its collaborators, cancer drug development comes of age. Day One is based in South San Francisco.

