B of A Securities Upgrades CubeSmart (BMV:CUBE)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for CubeSmart (BMV:CUBE) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,690K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,861K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 10.37% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,664K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares , representing an increase of 22.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 37.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,341K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 20.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,094K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,835K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 43.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

