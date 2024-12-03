B of A Securities Upgrades Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.87% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Credo Technology Group Holding is $41.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.87% from its latest reported closing price of $47.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding is 414MM, an increase of 68.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credo Technology Group Holding. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDO is 0.25%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 155,190K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,143K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,233K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,526K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,005K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,474K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,916K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing an increase of 47.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 78.40% over the last quarter.

Credo Technology Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credo serves the data infrastructure market, driven by infrastructure for 5G, high performance computing, as well as hyperscalers.

