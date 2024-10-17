B of A Securities Upgrades Corteva (CTVA)

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.25% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corteva is $64.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.25% from its latest reported closing price of $58.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is 19,692MM, an increase of 16.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTVA is 0.32%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 703,035K shares. The put/call ratio of CTVA is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 24,096K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,744K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,759K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,138K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,062K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,437K shares , representing a decrease of 31.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 27.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,888K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,685K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,349K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,903K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 49.43% over the last quarter.

Corteva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

