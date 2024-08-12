B of A Securities Upgrades Coherent (LSE:0LHO)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Coherent (LSE:0LHO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.11% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coherent is 71.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.15 GBX to a high of 93.87 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 26.11% from its latest reported closing price of 56.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coherent is 6,500MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherent. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHO is 0.31%, an increase of 203.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 162,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,098K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,735K shares , representing a decrease of 24.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 2.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,857K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,410K shares , representing a decrease of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,397K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 30.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,747K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,734K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 27.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,112K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHO by 28.84% over the last quarter.

