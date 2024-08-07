B of A Securities Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (LSE:0QZ5)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Cognizant Technology Solutions (LSE:0QZ5) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.71% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions is 79.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.76 GBX to a high of 96.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.71% from its latest reported closing price of 77.62 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions is 21,147MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QZ5 is 0.27%, an increase of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 534,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 18,610K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,667K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZ5 by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 18,498K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,573K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZ5 by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,493K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,883K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZ5 by 90.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,629K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QZ5 by 12.05% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,435K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.