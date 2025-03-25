B of A Securities Upgrades Cloudflare (BMV:NET)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Cloudflare (BMV:NET) from Underperform to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 23.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NET is 0.60%, an increase of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.29% to 193,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 35,409K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,149K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 31,884K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,511K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 34.06% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 19,520K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,082K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,152K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 7,766K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares , representing an increase of 18.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 58.86% over the last quarter.

