B of A Securities Upgrades Ciena (CIEN)

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Downside

As of December 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $67.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of $84.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 4,690MM, an increase of 16.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.30%, an increase of 19.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 171,371K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,219K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,398K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 32.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,578K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 20.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,492K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 16.61% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,305K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 6.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,597K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 15.36% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information



Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

