B of A Securities Upgrades Church & Dwight (WBAG:CHD)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Church & Dwight (WBAG:CHD) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.25%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 254,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,536K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,339K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,689K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,336K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,146K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 6,857K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,883K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,666K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,016K shares , representing a decrease of 20.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 86.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.