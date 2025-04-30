B of A Securities Upgrades Chord Energy (BMV:CHRD)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Chord Energy (BMV:CHRD) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,864K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,186K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 61.69% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,025K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 24.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,984K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 11.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,904K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 13.92% over the last quarter.

