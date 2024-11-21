B of A Securities Upgrades Chewy (CHWY)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.83% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $31.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.83% from its latest reported closing price of $34.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is 12,880MM, an increase of 13.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.36%, an increase of 16.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 390,339K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 247,776K shares representing 172.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 275,985K shares , representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 18,566K shares representing 12.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,333K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 6,288K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing an increase of 69.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 224.60% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,888K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares , representing an increase of 40.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,486K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.