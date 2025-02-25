B of A Securities Upgrades CF Industries Holdings (LSE:0HQU)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for CF Industries Holdings (LSE:0HQU) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.48% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is 95.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75.02 GBX to a high of 121.20 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.48% from its latest reported closing price of 78.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is 6,852MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,535 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQU is -0.12%, an increase of 147.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 195,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,486K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,477K shares , representing a decrease of 18.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 59.29% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,792K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 20.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,728K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,468K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 91.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,725K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 7.31% over the last quarter.

