B of A Securities Upgrades CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (CX)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.68% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $9.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.63 to a high of $9.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.68% from its latest reported closing price of $9.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 353,915MM, an increase of 2,157.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.25%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 620,693K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 95,024K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,321K shares , representing an increase of 26.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 64.56% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 70,229K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,526K shares , representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 58.63% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 38,601K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,630K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 32,648K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,310K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 26,301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,831K shares , representing an increase of 47.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 33.17% over the last quarter.

