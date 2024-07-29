B of A Securities Upgrades Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.17% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carrier Global is 62,60 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 50,45 € to a high of 77,25 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.17% from its latest reported closing price of 63,34 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carrier Global is 23,252MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4PN is 0.23%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 987,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 92,330K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,830K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 84,827K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,063K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 56,458K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,132K shares , representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 17.11% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 41,646K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,525K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 10.62% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 35,667K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,641K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 4.48% over the last quarter.

