B of A Securities Upgrades Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRK)

February 20, 2025 — 06:17 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRK) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRK is 0.19%, an increase of 20.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.89% to 750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COF.PRK / Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 481K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 8.60% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 206K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Kingfisher Capital holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 1.64% over the last quarter.

SOAIX - Spirit of America Income Fund holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GPRF - Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 3.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

