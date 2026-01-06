B of A Securities Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.34% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living is $11.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.82 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.34% from its latest reported closing price of $11.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookdale Senior Living is 3,341MM, an increase of 8.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKD is 0.21%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 258,815K shares. The put/call ratio of BKD is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flat Footed holds 12,706K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,497K shares , representing a decrease of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 29.79% over the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 12,096K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,152K shares , representing a decrease of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 11,642K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,362K shares , representing a decrease of 31.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,609K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,327K shares , representing an increase of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 79.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,377K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,981K shares , representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 22.34% over the last quarter.

