B of A Securities Upgrades Boeing Company - Preferred Security (BA.PRA)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Boeing Company - Preferred Security (NYSE:BA.PRA) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing Company - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA.PRA is 0.63%, an increase of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.08% to 173,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,406K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,247K shares , representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA.PRA by 23.02% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,080K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,726K shares , representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA.PRA by 33.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,923K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,328K shares , representing a decrease of 24.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA.PRA by 17.21% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 9,896K shares.

Franklin Resources holds 8,688K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,318K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA.PRA by 81.86% over the last quarter.

