B of A Securities Upgrades Boeing (BMV:BA)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Boeing (BMV:BA) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 39,986K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,667K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 30,540K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,701K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 26,155K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,188K shares , representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 21.23% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,847K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,252K shares , representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 28.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,699K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.