B of A Securities Upgrades Birkenstock Holding (BIRK)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.89% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Birkenstock Holding is $67.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $89.24. The average price target represents an increase of 21.89% from its latest reported closing price of $55.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Birkenstock Holding is 1,750MM, an increase of 7.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birkenstock Holding. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIRK is 0.13%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.50% to 35,799K shares. The put/call ratio of BIRK is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,051K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,659K shares , representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,974K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 1.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,899K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,850K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing an increase of 28.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 26.07% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 2,300K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Birkenstock Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Birkenstock Holding Limited manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Birkenstock Group Limited and changed its name to Birkenstock Holding Limited in July 2023. Birkenstock Holding Limited was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

