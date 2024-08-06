B of A Securities Upgrades Axsome Therapeutics (LSE:0HKF)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Axsome Therapeutics (LSE:0HKF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.26% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is 125.98 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 94.76 GBX to a high of 197.03 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 36.26% from its latest reported closing price of 92.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 390MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HKF is 0.38%, an increase of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 42,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,493K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,360K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,305K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 12.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,195K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,144K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 11.20% over the last quarter.

