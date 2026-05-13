B of A Securities Upgrades Avnet (AVT)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Avnet (NasdaqGS:AVT) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Avnet is $67.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of $82.11 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Avnet is 26,943MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avnet. This is an decrease of 298 owner(s) or 40.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVT is 0.10%, an increase of 58.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 96,929K shares. The put/call ratio of AVT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,314K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,692K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,038K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 3,921K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 29.96% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,636K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 3,093K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares , representing a decrease of 21.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 25.12% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.