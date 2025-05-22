B of A Securities Upgrades AutoZone (BIT:1AZO)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for AutoZone (BIT:1AZO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.42% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for AutoZone is €3,420.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of €2,558.91 to a high of €3,850.69. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of €3,470.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AutoZone is 19,701MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 163.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,096 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoZone. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AZO is 0.44%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 17,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 936K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AZO by 86.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AZO by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AZO by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 436K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AZO by 33.90% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 378K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AZO by 82.52% over the last quarter.

