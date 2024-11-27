B of A Securities Upgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (LSE:0HGR)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Applied Industrial Technologies (LSE:0HGR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.98% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Applied Industrial Technologies is 272.91 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 242.13 GBX to a high of 319.89 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 45.98% from its latest reported closing price of 186.95 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Industrial Technologies is 4,459MM, a decrease of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Industrial Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HGR is 0.35%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 47,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,829K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,219K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HGR by 8.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,199K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HGR by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,192K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGR by 93.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,186K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGR by 87.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.