B of A Securities Upgrades Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (APO.PRA)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:APO.PRA) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO.PRA is 0.66%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 34,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 5,494K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,814K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 86.24% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,818K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares , representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,459K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 86.44% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,817K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,464K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 35.44% over the last quarter.

