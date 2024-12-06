B of A Securities Upgrades Altria Group (LSE:0R31)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Altria Group (LSE:0R31) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.75% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is 54.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 42.21 GBX to a high of 76.28 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.75% from its latest reported closing price of 56.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is 21,927MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R31 is 0.25%, an increase of 19.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 1,219,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 64,397K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,873K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 57,508K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,918K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,059K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,194K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 4.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,688K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,083K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 4.53% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 41,615K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,799K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R31 by 8.12% over the last quarter.

