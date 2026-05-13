B of A Securities Upgrades Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Akamai Technologies (NasdaqGS:AKAM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.89% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is $115.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.89% from its latest reported closing price of $149.56 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 4,257MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an decrease of 420 owner(s) or 35.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.11%, an increase of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.06% to 164,160K shares. The put/call ratio of AKAM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,388K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,527K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 6,764K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,780K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,752K shares , representing a decrease of 41.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,123K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 10.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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