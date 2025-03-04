B of A Securities Upgrades AES (LSE:0H6G)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for AES (LSE:0H6G) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.16% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AES is 16.75 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.95 GBX to a high of 25.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 50.16% from its latest reported closing price of 11.16 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AES is 14,062MM, an increase of 14.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,395 funds or institutions reporting positions in AES. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0H6G is 0.19%, an increase of 35.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 810,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,571K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,052K shares , representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 26,958K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,052K shares , representing a decrease of 130.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 72.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,747K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,250K shares , representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 43.40% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 22,589K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,586K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 60.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,292K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,434K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H6G by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.