B of A Securities Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ACAD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.42% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $32.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.42% from its latest reported closing price of $20.96 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is 885MM, a decrease of 17.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 36.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.18%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.97% to 166,481K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,897K shares representing 25.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 7,145K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,377K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 55.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 90.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,239K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 33.26% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,270K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 43.01% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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