B of A Securities Maintains Warner Music Group (WMG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Warner Music Group (NasdaqGS:WMG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Warner Music Group is $37.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.23% from its latest reported closing price of $34.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Music Group is 7,698MM, an increase of 19.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.20%, an increase of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 177,535K shares. The put/call ratio of WMG is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,876K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,297K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 24.32% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,280K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,379K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 11,995K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 8,552K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,216K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 52.33% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 8,000K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares , representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 2.43% over the last quarter.

