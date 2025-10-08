B of A Securities Maintains Vita Coco (COCO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Vita Coco (NasdaqGS:COCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vita Coco is $42.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.23% from its latest reported closing price of $41.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vita Coco is 583MM, an increase of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vita Coco. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCO is 0.19%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 48,713K shares. The put/call ratio of COCO is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,643K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,849K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 5.83% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,475K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 15.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,385K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,248K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 50.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.