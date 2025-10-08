B of A Securities Maintains Tyson Foods (TSN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.12% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $65.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $84.33. The average price target represents an increase of 24.12% from its latest reported closing price of $52.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods is 56,629MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.21%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 285,690K shares. The put/call ratio of TSN is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 13,709K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,264K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 15.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,213K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,029K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 20.19% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 8,956K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing an increase of 47.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 55.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,468K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,025K shares , representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 2.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,124K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,954K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 20.44% over the last quarter.

