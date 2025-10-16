B of A Securities Maintains Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.21% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Triple Flag Precious Metals is $29.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.93 to a high of $34.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.21% from its latest reported closing price of $32.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Triple Flag Precious Metals is 188MM, a decrease of 41.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triple Flag Precious Metals. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 24.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFPM is 0.33%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 181,112K shares. The put/call ratio of TFPM is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 133,816K shares representing 64.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 3,536K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing an increase of 43.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 65.36% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 2,410K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,306K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing a decrease of 19.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 9.36% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,186K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing a decrease of 20.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.