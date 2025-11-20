B of A Securities Maintains Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (TCOM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:TCOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.71% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt is $82.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.36 to a high of $98.48. The average price target represents an increase of 17.71% from its latest reported closing price of $69.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt is 49,729MM, a decrease of 16.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 7.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCOM is 0.57%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.19% to 213,826K shares. The put/call ratio of TCOM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 37,885K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,972K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 26.93% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 15,551K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,780K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 9,868K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,206K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 25.96% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 8,265K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,367K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,379K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 20.92% over the last quarter.

