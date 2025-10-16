B of A Securities Maintains SSR Mining (SSRM) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of SSR Mining (NasdaqGS:SSRM) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is $18.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of $25.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is 1,266MM, a decrease of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSRM is 0.17%, an increase of 20.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 180,539K shares. The put/call ratio of SSRM is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 14,296K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,500K shares , representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 2.59% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,881K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,828K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 23.56% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,183K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,266K shares , representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 3.47% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,153K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 21.69% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,889K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,228K shares , representing a decrease of 39.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 27.55% over the last quarter.

