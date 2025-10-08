B of A Securities Maintains Smithfield Foods (SFD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Smithfield Foods (NasdaqGS:SFD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smithfield Foods is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.08 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smithfield Foods. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 34.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFD is 0.14%, an increase of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 27,729K shares. The put/call ratio of SFD is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,874K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares , representing a decrease of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFD by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,330K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,229K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing a decrease of 42.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFD by 23.98% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 962K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFD by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 935K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares , representing a decrease of 194.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFD by 54.74% over the last quarter.

