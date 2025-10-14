B of A Securities Maintains Sigma Lithium (SGML) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Sigma Lithium (NasdaqCM:SGML) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.19% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sigma Lithium is $9.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.57 to a high of $10.34. The average price target represents an increase of 32.19% from its latest reported closing price of $6.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sigma Lithium is 1,006MM, an increase of 647.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 57.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sigma Lithium. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGML is 0.17%, an increase of 60.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.01% to 50,428K shares. The put/call ratio of SGML is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 9,651K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 5,359K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 53.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,500K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 2,341K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares , representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 69.28% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 2,129K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGML by 22.16% over the last quarter.

