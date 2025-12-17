B of A Securities Maintains Saia (SAIA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Saia (NasdaqGS:SAIA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saia is $330.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.66% from its latest reported closing price of $328.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 3,161MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 7.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.18%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 36,325K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,273K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares , representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 42.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,755K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares , representing a decrease of 65.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 37.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,419K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,384K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares , representing an increase of 40.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 64.11% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,212K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 16.93% over the last quarter.

