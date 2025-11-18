B of A Securities Maintains Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:RCKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.82% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is $8.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 169.82% from its latest reported closing price of $3.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is 11,939MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKT is 0.05%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 107,258K shares. The put/call ratio of RCKT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 17,688K shares representing 16.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 8,468K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,364K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 19.92% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,333K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,598K shares , representing a decrease of 75.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 55.57% over the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 3,903K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,843K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 4.80% over the last quarter.

