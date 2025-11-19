B of A Securities Maintains Rocket Lab (RKLB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Rocket Lab (NasdaqCM:RKLB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.23% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rocket Lab is $64.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 50.23% from its latest reported closing price of $42.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Lab is 622MM, an increase of 12.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab. This is an increase of 215 owner(s) or 27.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLB is 0.35%, an increase of 27.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 314,512K shares. The put/call ratio of RKLB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,462K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,220K shares , representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 37.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,114K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,619K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 84.97% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,126K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares , representing an increase of 63.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 266.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,730K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,751K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 86.96% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,738K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.